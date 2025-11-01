Maruti Suzuki Auto Sales: PV Sales Rise 7%, In-Line With Estimates
The company said sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were down at 9,067 units from 10,687 units in the same month last year.
Maruti Suzuki Ltd. saw a 7% year-on-year growth in its passenger vehicle sales for the month of October, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.
The car maker reported a total PV sales of 2.2 lakh units, meeting analysts estimates of 2.18 lakh units. In October last year Maruti Suzuki had sold 2.06 lakh units. Whereas in September, total number of sales stood at 1.89 lakh units.
Besides this, the company reported a 9.4% rise in domestic PV sales to 1.9 lakh units, while PV exports fell 5.6% to 31,304 units. Sales to other OEM (Toyota Kirloskar) were at 8,915 units.
On the flipside, sales of compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR increased to 76,143 units from 65,948 units in October 2024.
Additionally, sales of utility vehicles, such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, also increased to 77,571 units last month from 70,644 units in the year-ago month.
Van Eeco logged 13,537 units of sale last month, up from 11,653 units sold in October 2024, the company said.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Highlights
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a steady growth of profit and double-digit growth in revenue in the second quarter of the financial year 2025.
Standalone net profit rose over 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,293 crore in the July-September quarter, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.
Operating profit, measured in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was flat at Rs 4,434 crore. Margin contracted from 11.9% last year to 10.5%.
Domestic wholesales declined 5.1% year on year to 440,387 units in the quarter due to customers deferring buying because of the expectation of GST-led price reduction from Sept. 22.
Exports grew by a robust 42.2% to 1,10,487 units, the highest-ever in any quarter. The overall sales volume grew 1.7% to 550,874 units in the quarter.
During the quarter, the company registered its highest-ever net sales of Rs 401,359 million against Rs 355,891 million in the same period of the previous year.