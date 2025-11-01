Maruti Suzuki Auto Sales: PV Sales Rise 7%, In-Line With Estimates

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. saw a 7% year-on-year growth in its passenger vehicle sales for the month of October, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The car maker reported a total PV sales of 2.2 lakh units, meeting analysts estimates of 2.18 lakh units. In October last year Maruti Suzuki had sold 2.06 lakh units. Whereas in September, total number of sales stood at 1.89 lakh units.

Besides this, the company reported a 9.4% rise in domestic PV sales to 1.9 lakh units, while PV exports fell 5.6% to 31,304 units. Sales to other OEM (Toyota Kirloskar) were at 8,915 units.

The company said sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were down at 9,067 units from 10,687 units in the same period last year.

On the flipside, sales of compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR increased to 76,143 units from 65,948 units in October 2024.

Additionally, sales of utility vehicles, such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, also increased to 77,571 units last month from 70,644 units in the year-ago month.

Van Eeco logged 13,537 units of sale last month, up from 11,653 units sold in October 2024, the company said.