Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts — Check New Prices For Celerio, Wagon-R And More
Entry-level models like the S-Presso, Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon-R and Ignis have seen price reductions ranging from Rs 71,300 to Rs 1.29 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ltd. has announced price cuts across its vehicle lineup following the reduction in GST rates. The new prices will be effective Sept 22, the company said in an exchange filing.
Maruti Suzuki added that it is passing on the full benefit of the tax relief to customers, as the company gears up for the upcoming festive season.
Entry-level models have seen the steepest drops. The S-Presso, for example, starts at Rs 3.49 lakh after a cut of up to Rs 1.29 lakh, while the Alto K10 has been reduced by as much as Rs 1.07 lakh, thus bringing its base price to Rs 3.69 lakh.
The Celerio is now priced at Rs 4.69 lakh after a cut of Rs 94,100. Wagon-R and Ignis are priced at Rs 4.98 lakh and Rs 5.35 lakh respectively, with reductions ranging from Rs 71,300 to Rs 79,600.
The mid-range hatchbacks and sedans have benefited from the price cuts as well.
The popular Swift has seen a price cut of up to Rs 84,600, while the Baleno is cheaper by Rs 86,100, starting at Rs 5.99 lakh.
The Dzire compact sedan is now available from Rs 6.25 lakh following a reduction of Rs 87,700, and the Tour S taxi variant is down by Rs 67,200.
Maruti Suzuki has delivered price cuts on their SUVs and premium offerings too, headlined by Brezza and Fronx. Both models have seen price cuts of Rs 1.12 lakh and are now priced at Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 8.25 lakh respectively.
Maruti’s utility vehicles, including the Ertiga (Rs 8.80 lakh), Eeco (Rs 5.18 lakh) and Super Carry (Rs 5.06 lakh), round out the list of models with reduced tags.
Addressing the media in a press conference, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki said the company, being a market leader, wants to help customers upgrade from two-wheelers to four-wheelers.
"Maruti Suzuki, being the market leader, feels the need to come up with offerings for upgrading two-wheeler customers to four-wheelers. Small cars were facing challenges like high prices. We welcome the GST reforms by the government," he said.