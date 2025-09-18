Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts — Check New Prices For Celerio, Wagon-R And More

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. has announced price cuts across its vehicle lineup following the reduction in GST rates. The new prices will be effective Sept 22, the company said in an exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki added that it is passing on the full benefit of the tax relief to customers, as the company gears up for the upcoming festive season.

Entry-level models have seen the steepest drops. The S-Presso, for example, starts at Rs 3.49 lakh after a cut of up to Rs 1.29 lakh, while the Alto K10 has been reduced by as much as Rs 1.07 lakh, thus bringing its base price to Rs 3.69 lakh.