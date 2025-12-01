Business NewsAutoMahindra's SUV Sales 19% In November; Tractor Sales Surge 32%
Mahindra's SUV Sales 19% In November; Tractor Sales Surge 32%

Mahindra's trucks and buses sales rose 57% during the month of November hitting 2,232 units.

01 Dec 2025, 11:25 AM IST
NDTV Profit
M&M Q2 Results Preview
M&M share price spiked on Monday. (Photo: M&M)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported that its domestic passenger vehicle sales which includes the auto giants SUV segment rose 22% in November, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 17% to 42,273 units.

Total sales surged 19% year-on-year to 92,670 units in November with SUV leading the way. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,336 vehicles in the domestic market.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported that its total tractor sales advanced 32% to 44,048 units. Meanwhile, exports of tractors grew 9% to 1,775 units in November.

This comes on the back of a strong growth of 27% for the festive period of September & October 2025. "There is positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season & increase in rabi sowing acreage. Government’s progressive measure of GST rate reduction coupled with higher MSP is leading to positive cash flow for farmers & aiding tractor & farm implements demand," said Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

In terms of exports the company's total exports rose 5% to 2,923 units.

Trucks and buses sales rose 57% during the month of November hitting 2,232 units. "Mahindra Truck & Bus business clocked a 57% growth compared to the same month last year aided by improvements across all segments. We expect industry to continue its momentum in coming months,” said Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M.

M&M Share Price Today

Mahindra and Mahindra’s share price spikes nearly 1% to reach an all time high at Rs 3,795 apiece on Monday. It pared gains to trade 0.20% lower at Rs 3,749.60 apiece, as of 11:20 a.m. This compares to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 25% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, In last five years the stock has risen over 400%.

