Mahindra XUV 7XO To Launch Today: Expected Price, Features, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is set to launch its new premium SUV, the XUV 7XO, on Monday, Jan. 5. Positioned as a "hi-tech, trendsetter, premium SUV," the vehicle is designed to build on the success of the XUV700, offering upgraded technology and comfort features.

According to the company, the XUV 7XO represents the next evolution of the XUV700, combining the SUV’s core strengths with improved performance and premium sophistication. Test drives and bookings are expected to open shortly after the launch.

In a press release in December 2025, Mahindra said the XUV 7XO is "designed to reinforce Mahindra’s leadership in the premium SUV segment and set the benchmark for the SUVs of tomorrow."