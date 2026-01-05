Mahindra XUV 7XO To Launch Today: Expected Price, Features, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is set to launch its new premium SUV, the XUV 7XO, on Monday, Jan. 5. Positioned as a "hi-tech, trendsetter, premium SUV," the vehicle is designed to build on the success of the XUV700, offering upgraded technology and comfort features.
According to the company, the XUV 7XO represents the next evolution of the XUV700, combining the SUV’s core strengths with improved performance and premium sophistication. Test drives and bookings are expected to open shortly after the launch.
In a press release in December 2025, Mahindra said the XUV 7XO is "designed to reinforce Mahindra’s leadership in the premium SUV segment and set the benchmark for the SUVs of tomorrow."
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Expected Price
The ex-showroom price of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has not been announced yet. According to Mahindra’s website, "Pricing details for the Mahindra XUV 7XO will be announced soon." However, media reports suggest that the Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to compete in the Rs 20 lakh-Rs 30 lakh segment.
Pre-booking for the SUV began on Dec. 15, 2025, with an initial booking amount of Rs 21,000. Customers can choose their preferred dealership, fuel type and transmission during pre-booking. The XUV 7XO will be offered in petrol and diesel variants, both available with manual and automatic transmissions. Pre-bookings are open across all Mahindra dealerships as well as through the company’s online channels.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features
The Mahindra XUV 7XO is set to offer a range of premium variants, advanced features and a variety of colour options. According to the company’s website, "Detailed information will be shared soon."
Among its standout features is a 540° camera system, which will provide better all-round visibility for safer driving. The SUV also comes equipped with ADAS visualisation, which the company says “provides real-time driver assistance alerts and graphics, making advanced safety features more intuitive.”
For in-car entertainment, the XUV 7XO offers an immersive theatre mode with BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) support, allowing passengers to enjoy content on the go. The SUV also features Adrenox+, Mahindra’s advanced connected car platform, upgraded to deliver smarter and more personalized in-car experiences.
Comfort is a key focus, with the inclusion of Boss Mode, which allows rear passengers to adjust the co-driver seat for first-class seating comfort. Audio experiences are improved with Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos and VenueScapes Live, creating a theatre-like environment inside the cabin.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live Streaming: Where To Watch
The launch event for the Mahindra XUV 7XO begins at 8 p.m. today, Jan. 5, 2026, and will be live-streamed on YouTube.
The official booking date for the SUV is also expected to be announced during the premiere.