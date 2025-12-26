Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch On Jan. 5: Teaser Reveals Major Upgrades — Check Expected Price, Other Details
Mahindra XUV 7XO is already open for pre-bookings, according to the official website.
Mahindra will unveil the XUV 7XO at its world premiere on Jan. 5, 2026. The much-anticipated SUV is expected to expand the brand’s lineup in the segment, with details about the ex-showroom price likely to be announced closer to the launch date.
Ahead of the launch, a teaser of the model has also surfaced, highlighting some of the top features that can be expected. The XUV 7XO is already open for pre-bookings, according to the official website.
On a YouTube video, the company captioned the 20-second teaser: "Technology that keeps you connected. Safety that thinks ahead. Unmatched intelligence, hello again. Pre-bookings open now."
The latest teaser reveals several new features coming to the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV will get a 540-degree camera system. This is an upgrade over the 360-degree camera offered on the XUV700. The feature is designed to improve visibility beyond standard surround-view systems, NDTV reported.
Mahindra has also confirmed an in-car theatre mode. This allows rear-seat passengers to use their personal devices. The system is managed through Mahindra’s Adrenox+ software suite. Adrenox+ handles infotainment, connectivity and vehicle intelligence functions.
The lighting in this model appears to be inspired by Mahindra’s newer electric models like the XEV 9S. It gets redesigned LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps and a rear light bar with inverted L-shaped elements. All of this will likely be complemented by new paint scheme options.
The XUV 7XO also features new dual-tone alloy wheels, updated bumpers and fresh exterior colours. The branding appears on the bonnet and tailgate. Inside, it introduces a triple-screen dashboard, panoramic sunroof, triple-tone design, brown-tan steering wheel, upgraded upholstery and redesigned door trims.
According to CarDekho, the Mahindra XUV 7XO offers a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Additionally, the front passenger seat features power adjustment controls conveniently placed on the door panel for enhanced access.
The teased Mahindra XUV 7XO appears to be the fully loaded AX7L trim. It is expected to offer premium features such as Boss Mode seating, redesigned air vents, a new center console, electrically adjustable ORVMs and improved material quality.
Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to retain the XUV700’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. It will likely offer six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and an all-wheel-drive option.
CarDekho report added that the model could be priced at around Rs 15 lakh.