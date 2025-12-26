Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch On Jan. 5: Teaser Reveals Major Upgrades — Check Expected Price, Other Details

Mahindra will unveil the XUV 7XO at its world premiere on Jan. 5, 2026. The much-anticipated SUV is expected to expand the brand’s lineup in the segment, with details about the ex-showroom price likely to be announced closer to the launch date.

Ahead of the launch, a teaser of the model has also surfaced, highlighting some of the top features that can be expected. The XUV 7XO is already open for pre-bookings, according to the official website.

On a YouTube video, the company captioned the 20-second teaser: "Technology that keeps you connected. Safety that thinks ahead. Unmatched intelligence, hello again. Pre-bookings open now."

The latest teaser reveals several new features coming to the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV will get a 540-degree camera system. This is an upgrade over the 360-degree camera offered on the XUV700. The feature is designed to improve visibility beyond standard surround-view systems, NDTV reported.