Mahindra & Mahindra's June Sales Rise 14%, Exports Up Only Marginally
M&M's sale of commercial vehicles in June was flat as compared to the year-ago period.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s automobile sales surged by 14% in June 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The company sold 76,335 units of vehicle during the month as compared to 66,800 units in the same period last year. This includes the sale of 20,575 units of commercial vehicle, which is almost flat as against 20,598 units last year.
M&M's total exports in June 2025 stood at 2,634 units, marking a marginal uptick of 1% from 2,597 units exported in the same month last year.
The company exported 1,568 units of commercial vehicles during the month under review, down 15% as against 1,844 units exported in June 2024.
Mahindra & Mahindra's production of vehicles soared by 20% to 83,435 units in June as compared to 69,441 units in the year-ago period. This included 23,255 units of commercial vehicles, as against 21,717 units in the same month last year.
Among top models, the company's sales of Thar+Thar Roxx stood at 9,542 units in June 2025 as compared to 5,376 units in the same month last year. The figures include both diesel and petrol vehicles.
The sales of Scorpio rose slightly to 12,740 units during the month of June as against 12,307 units in the year-ago period.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra closed 0.07% lower at Rs 3,160.20 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a flat close for the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 10.83% in the last 12 months and 5.09% on a year-to-date basis.