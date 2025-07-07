Mahindra & Mahindra's June Sales Rise 14%, Exports Up Only Marginally

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s automobile sales surged by 14% in June 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company sold 76,335 units of vehicle during the month as compared to 66,800 units in the same period last year. This includes the sale of 20,575 units of commercial vehicle, which is almost flat as against 20,598 units last year.

M&M's total exports in June 2025 stood at 2,634 units, marking a marginal uptick of 1% from 2,597 units exported in the same month last year.

The company exported 1,568 units of commercial vehicles during the month under review, down 15% as against 1,844 units exported in June 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra's production of vehicles soared by 20% to 83,435 units in June as compared to 69,441 units in the year-ago period. This included 23,255 units of commercial vehicles, as against 21,717 units in the same month last year.