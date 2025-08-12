Mahindra & Mahindra Unveils 'Yezdi Roadster 2025' Bike Model: Check Price Details, Colors, Other Details
M&M has released in five different colours which include, 'Sharkskin Blue' 'Smokey Grey', 'Bloodrush Maroon', 'Savage Green', and 'Shadow Black'.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s arm Classic Legends unveiled the 'Yezdi Roadster 2025' on Tuesday. The auto giant has released in five different colours which include, 'Sharkskin Blue' 'Smokey Grey', 'Bloodrush Maroon', 'Savage Green', and 'Shadow Black'.
According to the New Delhi ex-showroom price data, 'Sharkskin Blue' retails at Rs 2.10 lakh, 'Smokey Grey' which will be sold at Rs 2.13 lakh, 'Bloodrush Maroon' which will be priced at Rs 2.17 lakh, 'Savage Green' at price point of Rs 2.22 lakh and Shadow Black' will cost Rs 2.26 lakh.
These prices are subject to change and are ex-showroom prices and hence does not account for taxes and registration fees. The other Yezdi models include the 'Scrambler' and 'Adventure'.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra closed 1.58% higher at Rs 3,236.5 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.40% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 19.09% in the last 12 months and 7.63% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 41 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and two recommend 'hold' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 13.3%.