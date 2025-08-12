Mahindra & Mahindra Unveils 'Yezdi Roadster 2025' Bike Model: Check Price Details, Colors, Other Details

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra closed 1.58% higher at Rs 3,236.5 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.40% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 19.09% in the last 12 months and 7.63% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 41 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and two recommend 'hold' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 13.3%.