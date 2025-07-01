Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 14% jump in total sales for the month of June, including exports. M&M sold a total of 78,969 units during the month, compared to 84,110 units in May 2025.The passenger vehicle sales were up 18% to 47,306 units in June, while overall sales stood at 48,329, including exports. However, domestic commercial vehicle sales fell 0.1% to 20,575 units, according to an exchange filing."In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18%, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14% growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M Ltd..Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price Rises After Monthly Sales Jump 14%.Mahindra & Mahindra's farm equipment business reported a 13% jump to 53,392 units in total tractor sales, even as total exports rose 1% to 2,634 in June. Total tractor sales combining both domestic and exports during June were at 53,392 units, as against 47,319 units for the same period last year.Domestic sales in June 2025 were at 51,769 units, as against 45,888 units in June 2024, reflecting a 13% year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,623 units.Three-wheeler sales grew 37% to 8,454 units. In May, domestic tractor sales rose 10% year-on-year to 38,914 units, even as exports fell 8% to 1,729 units."The industry posted growth in June 2025, primarily driven by cash flow from Rabi crop harvesting and widespread arrival of monsoon across most regions," said Veejay Nakra, president, farm equipment business, Mahindra & Mahindra.With better long-term rainfall departure this month, land preparation activities are well supported for the upcoming Kharif season. Record foodgrain production especially rice, wheat, pulses, coupled with various government initiatives to improve farmer income are expected to augur well for tractor demand in the coming months, he said..Mahindra Plans Listing Of Electric Vehicle Arm Within FY28–30