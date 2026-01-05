Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO High-End SUV: Check Price, Features And Other Details
XUV 7XO represents the next evolution of the XUV700, combining the SUV’s core strengths with improved performance and premium sophistication, M&M said.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Monday launched the new XUV 7XO, the company’s much-awaited high-end SUV. The vehicle starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.66 lakh, the automaker said in a press release.
XUV 7XO raises the benchmarks set by XUV 700, which has had over three lakh customers since its launch in 2021, M&M said.
"The XUV 7XO delivers an experience that rewrites the rules of high-end SUVs by elevating sophistication and technology like never before," it added.
Test drives and bookings for the vehicle were expected to open shortly after the launch.
Price Range
The XUV 7XO will be available in six broad variants. Among them, the basic seven-seater AX variant has an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.66 lakh for gasoline and Rs 14.96 lakh for diesel.
The AX3 seven-seater variant carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 16.02 lakh for gasoline and Rs 16.49 lakh for diesel. The AX5 seven-seater variant has been priced at Rs 17.52 lakh for gasoline and Rs 17.99 lakh for diesel.
The AX7 seven-seater variant will be available at Rs 18.48 lakh for gasoline version, and Rs 18.95 lakh for diesel.
Among the top variants, the AX7T seven-seater version will be priced at Rs 21.97 lakh for the automatic transmission gasoline version, and Rs 20.99 lakh for diesel. The six-seater variant will retail at Rs 22.16 lakh for the automatic transmission gasoline version, and Rs 21.39 lakh for diesel.
The AX7L seven-seater variant will retail at Rs 23.45 lakh for the automatic transmission gasoline version, and Rs 22.47 lakh for diesel. The six-seater variant will be available at Rs 23.64 lakh for the automatic transmission gasoline version, and Rs 24.11 lakh for diesel.
Features
The XUV 7XO is set to offer a range of premium variants, advanced features and a variety of colour options. According to the company’s website, "detailed information will be shared soon".
The base AX variant features coast-to-coast 31.24 cm Triple HD screens, Intelligent ADRENOX, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT, Cruise Control, Push Button for Start/Stop, and 75 safety features.
It also has a six-way powered co-driver seat with four-way Boss Mode, front seat and rear ventilated seat.
Among its standout features is a 540-degree camera system, which will provide better all-round visibility for safer driving. The SUV also comes equipped with ADAS visualisation, which the company says “provides real-time driver assistance alerts and graphics, making advanced safety features more intuitive.”
For in-car entertainment, the XUV 7XO offers an immersive theatre mode with "BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) support", allowing passengers to enjoy content on the go. The SUV also features Adrenox+, Mahindra’s advanced connected car platform, upgraded to deliver smarter and more personalized in-car experiences.
Comfort is a key focus, with the "inclusion of Boss Mode", which allows rear passengers to adjust the co-driver seat for first-class seating comfort, the company noted in its release. Audio experiences are improved with Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos and VenueScapes Live, creating a theatre-like environment inside the cabin, it added.