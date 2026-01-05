Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO High-End SUV: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Monday launched the new XUV 7XO, the company’s much-awaited high-end SUV. The vehicle starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.66 lakh, the automaker said in a press release.

XUV 7XO raises the benchmarks set by XUV 700, which has had over three lakh customers since its launch in 2021, M&M said.

"The XUV 7XO delivers an experience that rewrites the rules of high-end SUVs by elevating sophistication and technology like never before," it added.

XUV 7XO represents the next evolution of the XUV700, combining the SUV’s core strengths with improved performance and premium sophistication, according to M&M. Test drives and bookings for the vehicle were expected to open shortly after the launch.