Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: Check Price, Features And Other Details

XUV 3XO EV is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 13.89 lakh, M&M said in a release.

06 Jan 2026, 08:06 PM IST i
This follows the launch of the company's XUV 7XO SUV which was rolled out on Monday. (Photo: NDTV Auto)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Tuesday launched the XUV 3XO EV, a high-end SUV in the electric vehicle category. The car starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.89 lakh, the automaker said in a press release.

This follows the launch of the company's XUV 7XO SUV, which was unveiled on Monday.

"The XUV 3XO rewrote the rules by bringing aspiration and accessibility together at scale. With the XUV 3XO EV, we are extending that winning proposition into electric mobility for customers who want an EV that simply fits their lives — day after day," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said.

"The XUV 3XO EV has been engineered around real usage patterns, ensuring that it meets everyday mobility needs reliably. It combines instant electric performance with a package that is tuned for confidence and ease in city driving,” he added.

(This is a developing story)

