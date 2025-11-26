Mahindra Launches Motorsport-Inspired BE 6 SUV Edition — Check Price, Features, Other Details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s auto arm on Wednesday unveiled what they called the "world's first Formula E themed SUV", in the form of a special edition version of their BE 6 electric SUV.

The electric sports utility vehicle will be available in two variants, with the FE 2 edition priced at Rs 23.6 lakh, and the FE 3 edition, having add-on features, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh.

The release said that bookings will open on Jan. 14, 2026 and deliveries will commence on Feb. 14, 2026.

The car's exterior features that stand out include an all-new signature front bumper with circular projector headlamps, gloss black bezel finish, and orange accents.

The SUV will come in four premium exterior colour options, namely, 'Everest White', 'Firestorm Orange', 'Tango Red', and 'Stealth Black'. The vehicle will have signature accent colour highlights on the bumper which are, Firestorm Orange and Everest White.

It also had a racetrack-inspired R20 alloy wheels with a dark-tinted signature wheel finish, Firestorm Orange-coloured brake callipers and 'Formula E' badging and decals uniquely placed on front quarter panels.

The exterior additionally a fixed glass roof and night trail carpet lamps.