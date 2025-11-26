Mahindra Launches Motorsport-Inspired BE 6 SUV Edition — Check Price, Features, Other Details
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s auto arm on Wednesday unveiled what they called the "world's first Formula E themed SUV", in the form of a special edition version of their BE 6 electric SUV.
The electric sports utility vehicle will be available in two variants, with the FE 2 edition priced at Rs 23.6 lakh, and the FE 3 edition, having add-on features, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh.
The release said that bookings will open on Jan. 14, 2026 and deliveries will commence on Feb. 14, 2026.
The car's exterior features that stand out include an all-new signature front bumper with circular projector headlamps, gloss black bezel finish, and orange accents.
The SUV will come in four premium exterior colour options, namely, 'Everest White', 'Firestorm Orange', 'Tango Red', and 'Stealth Black'. The vehicle will have signature accent colour highlights on the bumper which are, Firestorm Orange and Everest White.
It also had a racetrack-inspired R20 alloy wheels with a dark-tinted signature wheel finish, Firestorm Orange-coloured brake callipers and 'Formula E' badging and decals uniquely placed on front quarter panels.
The exterior additionally a fixed glass roof and night trail carpet lamps.
The interior features black and orange-themed dynamic speaker pattern and a wireless charging dock. It also comes with a Formula E-inspired custom startup animation and exterior engine sounds along with translucent door inserts.
The vehicle accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds with a top speed of 202 km/h. The motor has the ability to generate 282 bhp (210 kW) power with its 79 kWh battery, which translates to a real-world range of 500 km.
The SUV also features a 'race-mode' inspired torque delivery designed with instant acceleration in mind.
"Racing is no longer a niche in India; it’s becoming a lifestyle statement. With this edition, we’ve channelled that cultural shift into a machine that celebrates electric performance the Mahindra way - bold, emotional, and proudly made in India,” R Velusamy, president - automotive business, M&M said.