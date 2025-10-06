Mahindra Launches 2025 Bolero, Bolero Neo Models With Prices Starting at Rs 7.99 Lakh

Mahindra has rolled out refreshed editions of its Bolero and Bolero Neo models for the Indian market. The updated Bolero carries a starting ex‑showroom price of Rs 7.99 lakh, while the Bolero Neo begins at Rs 8.49 lakh. For 2025, both SUVs receive several exterior and interior enhancements, though their mechanical setup stays the same.

Mahindra has expanded the line‑up for both SUVs with the addition of new flagship trims. The Bolero range now comprises four versions: B4, B6, B6 (O) and the newly introduced B8. At the same time, the Bolero Neo is available in five options: N4, N8, N10, N10 (O) and the fresh range‑topper, N11.