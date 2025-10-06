Mahindra Launches 2025 Bolero, Bolero Neo Models With Prices Starting at Rs 7.99 Lakh
Mahindra has rolled out refreshed editions of its Bolero and Bolero Neo models for the Indian market. The updated Bolero carries a starting ex‑showroom price of Rs 7.99 lakh, while the Bolero Neo begins at Rs 8.49 lakh. For 2025, both SUVs receive several exterior and interior enhancements, though their mechanical setup stays the same.
Mahindra has expanded the line‑up for both SUVs with the addition of new flagship trims. The Bolero range now comprises four versions: B4, B6, B6 (O) and the newly introduced B8. At the same time, the Bolero Neo is available in five options: N4, N8, N10, N10 (O) and the fresh range‑topper, N11.
Mahindra Bolero: Specs And Features
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero is powered by the same engine as its predecessor: a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel unit that delivers 75 bhp along with 210 Nm of torque. This reliable powertrain continues to serve the SUV with efficient performance and steady capability.
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero maintains its classic shape but features several notable updates. It gains a redesigned grille with five slats, fog lamps and a set of alloy wheels. A standout change is the introduction of a fresh colour option, Stealth Black, which lends the vehicle a more assertive and bold character. These enhancements contribute to a modernised yet rugged appearance.
Mahindra Bolero: Prices
Here are the old and new ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Classic variants:
Mahindra Bolero Neo: Specs And Features
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo continues to be driven by the familiar 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, which delivers approximately 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a manual or automatic gearbox, offering flexibility in transmission options to suit different driving preferences.
Key exterior changes include a redesigned grille featuring vertical slats and new 16-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the colour range has been refreshed with the introduction of a new shade called Jeans Blue.
Mahindra Bolero Neo: Prices
Here are the old and new ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo variants: