Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition SUV Sets Record: 999 Units Sold Out In 135 Seconds

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday announced that all 999 units of the BE 6 Batman Edition were sold out within just 135 seconds of bookings opening at 11:00 AM.

The BE 6 Batman Edition marks Mahindra’s first collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, blending the cinematic legacy of Batman with cutting-edge EV design and performance.

The BE 6 Batman Edition, a special collector’s model inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the limited-edition SUV will commence from 20 September 2025.