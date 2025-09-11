M&M Says Its Vehicles 'Safe' To Drive With E20 On E10

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced on Thursday that it would honour all warranty commitments for its vehicles in cases related to E20 fuel usage.

According to a company statement, "Will honour all warranty commitments to customers on account of E20 fuel usage. Mahindra engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards, and all our vehicles can be operated safely with E20 fuel."

"Vehicles produced post April 1, 2025, are specially calibrated for E20 fuel to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency. Earlier produced vehicles, whilst being completely safe to drive, could see a minor variation in either acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving behaviour," M&M said.