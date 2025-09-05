‘Why I Bought The Tesla’: Maharashtra Road Minister On Buying India’s First Tesla | Watch Video
The Minister of Transport of Maharashtra, Pratap Sarnaik, said, "Tesla is a good car. I bought it with full payment and without a discount."
Minister of Transport of Maharashtra, Pratap Sarnaik, on Friday bought the first Tesla Model Y car in India at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The car was delivered from the 'Tesla Experience Center', which was inaugurated on July 15 this year.
During the inauguration in July, Sarnaik had expressed his intention to buy the Tesla Model Y, stating that as the transport minister, they are prioritising electric vehicles.
Tesla In India
In July 2025, global EV giant Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, launching its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre in Mumbai.
The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at Rs 59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of Rs 67.89 lakh. The deliveries are slated to start in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, for the two variants.
Initially, registration and delivery will start in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram, the company said, adding that through its Tesla Design Studio, customers will be able to customise their Model Y exterior, interior, and even its features.
The rear-wheel drive variant has a range of 500 km while that of the long-range rear wheel drive is 622 km on a single charge.
The Model Y will compete with a range of electric luxury cars from German automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.
Tesla's first experience centre in India at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, in Bandra Kurla Complex here was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- with inputs from PTI
