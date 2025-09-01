Lower GST On Two-Wheelers Will Boost Affordability, Says Hero MotoCorp Chairman

Welcoming the government's decision for GST reforms and a possible cut in GST rates on two-wheelers, in a statement, he said, "This progressive step will serve as a crucial enabler, offering much-needed relief to first-time buyers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where two-wheelers remain the backbone of personal mobility. It will significantly enhance accessibility and affordability for millions of Indians."

He further said the two-wheeler industry is not only a key driver of mobility but also a vital pillar of the national economy, contributing substantially to government revenues and generating employment across its value chain.