Kia India Adds Trim And Six Seater Options To Clarens Clavis Lineup

Kia India Ltd. launched the HTX(O) trim and six seater options spanning across many variants in a bid to expand their Clarens Clavis lineup, according to a CNBC report on Wednesday.

The company said that the new options are intended to cater to increasing customer demands for more configuration choices in their recreational vehicles.

"With the expanded lineup, we are offering new trim and seating options to ensure consumers enjoy greater choice without compromising on their needs,” Atul Sood, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales and Marketing said in a statement quoted by CNBC.

The new versions will be available across India in Kia showrooms from Oct. 13, 2025 onwards. The new Clarens Clavis ex-showroom prices with these additions will be - HTK+ (G1.5T 7DCT, six-seater) for Rs 16,28,064; HTK+ (1.5L CRDi VGT, six-seater) for Rs 17,34,037; HTK+(O) (G1.5T 7DCT, six-seater): Rs 17,05,135; HTX(O) (G1.5T 7DCT, six and seven-seater): Rs 19,26,717.

HTX(O) Trim worth Rs 19,26,717 (ex-showroom) is available in both six-and seven-seater versions. The vehicle is powered by the Smartstream G1.5 Turbo-GDi petrol engine which is complemented by a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.