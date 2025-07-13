JLR North America Recalls 21,000 US Vehicles Over Torn Air Passenger Bags

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) North America is recalling 20,999 vehicles in the United States due to torn passenger airbags that may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in its notification.

"Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Jaguar) is recalling certain 2021–2025 Range Rover Evoque vehicles. The passenger air bag may tear during deployment," the NHTSA said.

"Dealers will replace the passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 29, 2025," it added.

Further explaining its move, the highways safety body said a torn air bag "may not adequately protect" an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Additionally, a torn air bag may allow hot gases to escape, which can cause a burn injury, it added.