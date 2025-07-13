JLR North America Recalls 21,000 US Vehicles Over Torn Air Passenger Bags
The recall comes in the aftermath of JLR recording a 12.2% drop in its North America sales in the April-June quarter.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) North America is recalling 20,999 vehicles in the United States due to torn passenger airbags that may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in its notification.
"Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Jaguar) is recalling certain 2021–2025 Range Rover Evoque vehicles. The passenger air bag may tear during deployment," the NHTSA said.
"Dealers will replace the passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 29, 2025," it added.
Further explaining its move, the highways safety body said a torn air bag "may not adequately protect" an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Additionally, a torn air bag may allow hot gases to escape, which can cause a burn injury, it added.
JLR, an arm of the India-headquartered Tata Motors Ltd., logged a 12.2% decline in sales in North America — which accounts for one third of its sales — during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The drop was on account of the latest tariff duties by the US administration.
The British luxury carmaker reported a 10.7% overall drop in first-quarter sales, hit by a temporary pause in shipments to the US and a wind-down of the Jaguar brand's legacy models.
JLR, known for its Range Rover sport utility vehicles, sold 87,286 units to dealers worldwide in the April-June quarter, down from 97,755 units a year ago.
In April, JLR paused exports of its British-made cars to the US, one of its biggest growth markets, after US President Donald Trump slapped a 25% duty on all foreign-made vehicles sold in the world's second-largest car market. Excluding Jaguar's performance, JLR sales were down 5.1%.
JLR is one of Britain's top car exporters and its sales accounts for two-thirds of parent Tata Motors' revenue. Jaguar's luxury sedans, SUVs and sports cars sales declined nearly 72% to a mere 2,339 units as part of a years-long phase-out, before it morphs into a fully-electric brand in 2026.
JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US. Its 'Range Rover' lineup is manufactured in Britain – whose cars are subject to a 10% levy – while the top-selling 'Defender' SUVs are made in Slovakia, subject to a higher 25% levy.