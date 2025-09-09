JLR Follows BMW, Audi To Pass GST Cut Benefit To Customers

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday announced that it will pass on the full GST rationalisation benefit to customers starting Sept. 9. This follows similar announcements by German rivals BMW and Audi.

The GST Council on Sept. 3 announced that GST rate on petrol and petrol hybrid, liquified petroleum gas, and compressed natural gas cars (not exceeding 1200 cc and 4000mm) will be reduced from 28% to 18%. Moreover, electric vehicles will continue to have 5% GST, with no changes. All automobile parts will have a uniform taxation rate at 18%.

The company said that the customers will see price benefits in the range of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 30.4 lakh across the entire portfolio of Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands.

The rates are being passed on before the Sept. 22 deadline set by the council for the implementation of GST 2.0.

The price benefit on the Range Rover model ranges from Rs 4.6 lakh to Rs 30.4 lakh, while the Defender sees a reduction of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh. Customers looking at the Discovery model can expect a price cut ranging from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakh.

Over the week, multiple companies announed price cut and revised prices for their models. Mahindra & Mahindra said it has reduced prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 1.56 lakh with immediate effect in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.