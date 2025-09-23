Jaguar Land Rover Says Plants Will Remain Shut Until October

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc extended its production shutdown yet again as the cyberattack that’s crippled the carmaker persists.

Production at its factories will remain paused until Oct. 1, JLR said Tuesday. The company had previously aimed to resume operations this week.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation,” the company said.

The Range Rover maker has been hit hard by the cyberattack, which has derailed its operations for more than three weeks now. JLR’s problems are causing disruption in the supply chain, with suppliers struggling to cope with the fallout. JLR previously said some data may have been compromised in the hack