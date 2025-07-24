India-UK FTA Deal: No Pricing Decision Taken Yet, Says JLR

Jaguar Land Rover has not finalised any decision on pricing as of yet, the wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the United Kingdom-based company shared its positive perspective on the deal and said they welcome the free trade agreement, "which over time will deliver reduced tariff access to the Indian car market for JLR's luxury vehicles".

"India is an important market for our British built products and represents significant future growth opportunities," the spokesperson added.

This is in the backdrop of the Free Trade Deal agreement that was signed between the United Kingdom and India on Thursday. UK-manufactured cars, which currently face import duties of over 100%, will now see duties reduced to 10% under a quota system.