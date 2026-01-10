India To Roll Out Vehicle‑To‑Vehicle Communication Tech By 2026 — How System Will Work
The technology is anticipated to be especially efficient when it comes to preventing accidents that involve parked vehicles and speedy traffic from behind.
The Centre is set to unveil a vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology by the end of 2026, according to NDTV. This system will permit vehicles to communicate directly with each other without having to use a network. The goal aims to ramp up road safety and decrease accidents across the country.
The technology is anticipated to be especially efficient when it comes to preventing accidents that involve parked vehicles and speedy traffic from behind.
It will also help in avoiding large-scale pileups amidst thick fog, a consistent issue drivers face during the winter season. Vehicles will exchange signals and transmit alerts to drivers via this system when another vehicle comes within harm-causing proximity
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled details of the initiative post the Annual Meeting with State Road Transport Ministers. He stated that the matter was talked about during the meeting and the technology will be be put into practice soon.
Nitin Gadkari stated that this system is anticipated to aid in accident prevention, specifically in cases where vehicles are parked on roads and fast-moving vehicles from the back often collide with them and during fog.
He also emphasised the importance of the Bus Body Code, saying that poor bus design has caused a minimum of six major accidents thorough which 135 people lost their lives.
The minister also said existing buses will be furnished with extra safety features, including fire extinguishers, drowsiness detection systems for drivers, and emergency hammers for passengers.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Secretary V Umashankar, while speaking to the media, referred to the initiative as a major step towards road safety. He noted that such technology is currently in use in only a few countries globally. According to him, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,000 crore.
How The System Will Work
The system will function through a device similar to a SIM card, which will be installed in vehicles, as per NDTV. Vehicles will receive real-time alerts when another vehicle comes too close from any direction. This feature will be extremely useful during foggy conditions when visibility between vehicles drops to almost zero.
The technology will provide alerts related to safe vehicle distance and will also warn drivers about nearby roadside or stationary vehicles. The system will provide signals from all sides of the vehicle, ensuring 360-degree communication. Consumers are expected to be charged for this system but prices are not disclosed yet.
The Transport Ministry is working to notify the technology by end of 2026, after which phased implementation across all vehicles will begin. Initially, the equipment will be installed only in new vehicles.
The Vehicle To Vehicle communication system will work in coordination with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Some premium SUVs already possess similar technology, but it works on sensors not on network . After the official rollout, such vehicles will be aligned with the new system.
Officials believe this technology will play a crucial role in reducing road accidents and improving overall traffic safety in India, NDTV stated.