India To Roll Out Vehicle‑To‑Vehicle Communication Tech By 2026 — How System Will Work

The Centre is set to unveil a vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology by the end of 2026, according to NDTV. This system will permit vehicles to communicate directly with each other without having to use a network. The goal aims to ramp up road safety and decrease accidents across the country.

The technology is anticipated to be especially efficient when it comes to preventing accidents that involve parked vehicles and speedy traffic from behind.

It will also help in avoiding large-scale pileups amidst thick fog, a consistent issue drivers face during the winter season. Vehicles will exchange signals and transmit alerts to drivers via this system when another vehicle comes within harm-causing proximity

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled details of the initiative post the Annual Meeting with State Road Transport Ministers. He stated that the matter was talked about during the meeting and the technology will be be put into practice soon.

Nitin Gadkari stated that this system is anticipated to aid in accident prevention, specifically in cases where vehicles are parked on roads and fast-moving vehicles from the back often collide with them and during fog.

He also emphasised the importance of the Bus Body Code, saying that poor bus design has caused a minimum of six major accidents thorough which 135 people lost their lives.

The minister also said existing buses will be furnished with extra safety features, including fire extinguishers, drowsiness detection systems for drivers, and emergency hammers for passengers.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Secretary V Umashankar, while speaking to the media, referred to the initiative as a major step towards road safety. He noted that such technology is currently in use in only a few countries globally. According to him, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,000 crore.