Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Launched: Price, Features And More
The Venue N Line comes in two variants: N6 and N10.
Hyundai Motor India has introduced the second-generation Venue, along with its sportier N Line variant, in India. These launches represent Hyundai's most significant update to its compact SUV segment since the Venue first arrived in 2019. Customers can now reserve both models at dealerships and the online 'Click to Buy' platform with a deposit of Rs 25,000.
Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Since the 2019 launch, over 7 lakh Hyundai Venues have been sold. Nearly 26 new launches are upcoming for Hyundai till FY30 and the New Hyundai Venue is the first of the proposed lineup. Pune manufacturing facility is now live.”
He added that the Pune plant will make 2.5 lakh units per year by 2028.
“New Hyundai Venue will be exclusively manufactured in India. It will be exported to 30 countries from India,” Garg said.
Venue, Venue N Line Features
The 2025 Venue comes in at 3,995 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,665 mm tall, now boasting a stretched wheelbase and a broader stance. Its design highlights include quad-beam LED headlights, dual LED daytime running lights, a horizon-style LED rear cluster, a dark chrome front grille, elevated bridge-style roof rails, chiselled body lines, and an embedded Venue badge within the rear glass.
The Venue N Line introduces 32 unique enhancements, including sportier N Line bumpers with red detailing, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual exhaust outlets, red-painted brake callipers and body-toned cladding for a more dynamic appearance.
The Venue’s interior now sports a refreshed dual-tone cabin, highlighted by a sleek curved panoramic unit that merges two 12.3-inch screens for the digital cockpit and infotainment setup, both run by NVIDIA technology. The dashboard stands out with terrazzo-inspired textures, a flat-bottom steering wheel and soft ambient illumination.
The Venue N Line’s cabin takes on a more dynamic look with all-black upholstery enhanced by red detailing. It features an N Line steering wheel and gear lever, metallic pedals, leatherette seats embossed with the N logo, subtle red ambient lighting called Sunrise Red, and a built-in Smart Aroma Diffuser for an added touch of comfort.
Venue, Venue N Line: Variants And Price
Hyundai has refreshed its trim naming system with a new “HX” badging, phasing out the previous S and SX designations. The petrol range now spans HX2 through HX10, including HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, and HX8, while the diesel line-up features HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10.
The Venue N Line will be available in the N6 variant with both manual and DCT transmissions, and the range-topping N10 is offered exclusively with DCT.
Here are the prices for some of the trims, with Hyundai expected to reveal the remaining variant prices at a later date.