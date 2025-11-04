Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Launched: Price, Features And More

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the second-generation Venue, along with its sportier N Line variant, in India. These launches represent Hyundai's most significant update to its compact SUV segment since the Venue first arrived in 2019. Customers can now reserve both models at dealerships and the online 'Click to Buy' platform with a deposit of Rs 25,000.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Since the 2019 launch, over 7 lakh Hyundai Venues have been sold. Nearly 26 new launches are upcoming for Hyundai till FY30 and the New Hyundai Venue is the first of the proposed lineup. Pune manufacturing facility is now live.”

He added that the Pune plant will make 2.5 lakh units per year by 2028.

“New Hyundai Venue will be exclusively manufactured in India. It will be exported to 30 countries from India,” Garg said.