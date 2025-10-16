Hyundai Motor India Sets Rs 1 Lakh-Crore Revenue Target, Plans To Launch 26 New Models In Five Years

Hyundai Motor India held their first Investor Day on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and laid out its key investments and operational roadmap for the next few years.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the event, Tarun Garg, the current COO and Whole Time Director discussed new product launches and also revealed that the company has set a revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY30.

Garg was also appointed as MD And CEO effective January 1, 2026 and will be the first Indian CEO of Hyundai Motor India replacing Unsoo Kim at the top position.