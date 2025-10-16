Hyundai Motor India Sets Rs 1 Lakh-Crore Revenue Target, Plans To Launch 26 New Models In Five Years
Hyundai Motor India has given revenue guidance outlook for the next five years for which it eyes a revenue target of Rs. 1 lakh crore by FY30 versus Rs. 69,000 crore in FY25.
Hyundai Motor India held their first Investor Day on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and laid out its key investments and operational roadmap for the next few years.
Speaking to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the event, Tarun Garg, the current COO and Whole Time Director discussed new product launches and also revealed that the company has set a revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY30.
Garg was also appointed as MD And CEO effective January 1, 2026 and will be the first Indian CEO of Hyundai Motor India replacing Unsoo Kim at the top position.
Revenue, Margin Guidance
The auto major has given revenue guidance outlook for the next five years. Hyundai eyes a revenue target of Rs. 1 lakh crore by FY30 versus Rs. 69,000 crore in FY25. This growth will be led by new launches amongst other initiatives.
With subsequent revenue growth, Hyundai also expects to continue to maintain double digit EBITDA margins of 11-14% between FY26-30, a broad range given the current margins are close to 13%. Heightened competition has led to increased marketing spends and investments in product innovation pipeline.
Overreliance on Creta, Venue?
Hyundai Motor India is looking at 26 new launches by FY30 including seven new name plates and seven facelifts. The full model changes and derivative will be six each. In terms of addressing all fuel options, the 26 model-lineup will look at 13 ICE, 5 EV, 8 HEV, 6 CNG models by FY30. Interestingly, this indicates that 50% of new launches will be non-ICE or alternate fuels.
New Categories To Be Addressed
The company is looking to address some white spaces with fresh launches in newer categories. The most important will be the launch of a compact SUV EV. This will compete with the likes of Tata Punch EV which has been gaining market share steadily.
It will also be localized in India. Some new categories will also be looked at and Hyundai will launch Off Roader SUV and MPV in India. This could also be an export opportunity as the target for export sales is set at 30% by FY30.
Investments worth Rs. 45,000 crore
The new launch and capacity additions via the Pune plant will be crucial and may need huge investments. Out of the Rs. 45,000 crore investment, 60% will be in product and R&D, while the remaining 40% will be for capacity and upgradation. Hyundai is looking at a capacity addition of 2.5 lakh vehicle per annum in its new Pune plant by 2028.
The existing plants at Chennai have a capacity of 824,000 vehicles production per annum. The first phase of the Pune Plant which has now come onstream with 170,000 vehicles production capacity per annum.
The second will further add 80,000 vehicles production capacity per annum by 2028, taking the total capacity of 11 lakh vehicles per annum by FY28. India now accounts for 20% of the additional global capacity
Bringing GENESIS to India
Hyundai will bring its global luxury brand GENESIS to India. The launch is targeted by 2027 and Genesis will also be a Made-in-India brand. To be clear, what Lexus is to Toyota, Genesis is to Hyundai.