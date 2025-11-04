Hyundai Bets On Export-Led Strategy, Sharp Pricing For New Venue

The new Venue will be exclusively manufactured in India and exported to over 30 countries, including new markets like Chile and Sri Lanka, underscoring Hyundai’s export-led strategy. "Exports are a big part of our focus. We want to earn precious foreign exchange for the country," Garg said.

Since its 2019 debut, Hyundai has sold over seven lakh Venues, with the sub-Rs 10 lakh pricing continuing to be key for Indian buyers. The Venue also anchors Hyundai’s 26 upcoming launches till FY30, making it the first in a new wave of models from the automaker.

Garg noted that SUV-isation continues to drive growth, with the festive season and GST benefits supporting October sales. "The industry was seeing flattish growth till now. We’re hopeful it will return to a 4.5–5% CAGR," he said.

Hyundai’s brand new Pune manufacturing facility, which is now operational, will help scale production for both domestic and export markets, cementing the Venue’s role as a strong volume driver in Hyundai’s India strategy.