Hero MotoCorp October Sales Fall Despite GST Overhaul

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported on Monday an 8% decline in domestic sales for October, despite the overhaul in goods and services tax rates.

The firm's total domestic sales went down 8% to 6.5 lakh units as compared to the previous year's 6.57 lakh units, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The automobile major's total two-wheeler sales for the period went down 6.4% at 6.36 lakh units year-on-year, compared to the previous year's 6.73 lakh units.

The sales also fell short of NDTV Profit's estimate of 6.56 lakh units.

Exports, on the contrary, saw a 42.8% uptick for October at 30,979 units versus 21,688 units.