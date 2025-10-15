Hero MotoCorp Enters Spain In Partnership With Noria Motos, Marks 50th International Market
Under the partnership, Noria Motos will initially distribute Hero motorcycles through approximately 30 official sales and service outlets across Spain.
Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has officially entered the Spanish two-wheeler market through a strategic distribution partnership with Noria Motos, a subsidiary of the ONEX Group.
This expansion marks a significant milestone for Hero MotoCorp, as Spain becomes the company's 50th international market, following its recent entry into Italy.
"Hero MotoCorp's entry into Spain marks a defining milestone in our global expansion journey. Following our foray into Italy, our launch in Spain further strengthens our footprint across Europe," said Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp.
Under the partnership, Noria Motos will initially distribute Euro 5+ compliant Hero motorcycles through approximately 30 official sales and service outlets across Spain, with plans to expand to over 50 outlets by 2026 and a fully developed network by 2028.
"We are proud to partner with Hero MotoCorp as they make their debut in the Spanish market. The Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200 offer a unique combination of technology and value that will resonate deeply with Spanish consumers," said Dawinder Wahla Singh, business head at Noria Motos.
Hero MotoCorp's launch in Spain includes three flagship models:
Hunk 440 – €3,488 (incl. VAT)
A robust urban and touring motorcycle featuring a 27 BHP engine, dual-channel ABS, TFT digital display, and premium KYB suspension.
Xpulse 200 4V – €2,592 (incl. VAT)
Xpulse 200 4V Pro – €2,792 (incl. VAT)
Both models offer a blend of urban mobility and off-road capability, equipped with three ABS modes, long-travel suspension, and Bluetooth-enabled navigation.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed at Rs 5,535.00 on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.66% as compared to a 0.71% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.