Hero MotoCorp Enters Spain In Partnership With Noria Motos, Marks 50th International Market

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has officially entered the Spanish two-wheeler market through a strategic distribution partnership with Noria Motos, a subsidiary of the ONEX Group.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Hero MotoCorp, as Spain becomes the company's 50th international market, following its recent entry into Italy.

"Hero MotoCorp's entry into Spain marks a defining milestone in our global expansion journey. Following our foray into Italy, our launch in Spain further strengthens our footprint across Europe," said Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp.

Under the partnership, Noria Motos will initially distribute Euro 5+ compliant Hero motorcycles through approximately 30 official sales and service outlets across Spain, with plans to expand to over 50 outlets by 2026 and a fully developed network by 2028.

"We are proud to partner with Hero MotoCorp as they make their debut in the Spanish market. The Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200 offer a unique combination of technology and value that will resonate deeply with Spanish consumers," said Dawinder Wahla Singh, business head at Noria Motos.