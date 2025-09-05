GST Reforms To Slash Audi Prices By 6%, Expand Customer Base: India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon

The new Goods and Services Tax reform will not only improve pricing for customers but also expand the customer base, according to Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India.

"We are super excited and positive about this decision. Earlier, the highest GST and Cess was their on the luxury car industry," Dhillon told NDTV Profit. "This is a very positive step," he added.

On Wednesday, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared a new tax scheme under which the rate on petrol and petrol hybrid, liquified petroleum gas, and compressed natural gas cars (not exceeding 1,200 cc and 4,000mm) will be reduced from 28% to 18% at its 56th meeting. All rates will go into effect on Sept. 22, the first day of Navratri.

"Once the GST rates get implemented on Sept. 22, the prices of our cars, will go down by 5-6%," he noted.

Dhillon highlighted that there is 'obviously' a price elasticity. The moment the price goes down, more customers buy the car. "Our segment glorifies and grows, if the economy grows overall," he said.