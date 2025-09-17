GST Rate Cuts: Check Latest Price Of Honda Activa, Dio 110, Shine 125, CB 350 RS And Other Honda 2 Wheelers
The Honda Activa 110 now comes with a price cut of up to Rs 7,874, while the Dio 110 gets up to Rs 7,157 off. The Activa 125 will see a reduction of around Rs 8,259.
Japanese automaker Honda has announced up to nearly Rs 19,000 benefits on its motorcycles and scooters, passing on the full benefit of the revised GST rates to customers.
The company's announcement comes as the government has announced a revised GST structure from Sept. 22, which is expected to boost consumption by offering lower taxation for consumers.
Under the new GST structure, two-wheelers with engines below 350cc are now taxed at 18%, down from the earlier 28%. This has led to lower prices across most of Honda’s lineup. Popular models like the Activa, Shine 125, Unicorn, and CB350 are now more affordable due to the revised GST structure and Honda’s move to pass on full benefits to the consumers. The discounted rates vary by model and variant.
However, the new 18% GST rates apply only to two-wheelers under 350cc engine capacity. Premium motorcycles with engines above 350cc now attract a higher GST rate of 40%. This includes models in the 450cc and 650cc range. These bikes will likely become more expensive.
Honda Activa Price After GST Cut
With lower prices, brands like Honda hope to attract more customers. Giving full benefits to the customers, Honda has reduced prices across its popular models. The Honda Activa 110 now comes with a price cut of up to Rs 7,874, while the Dio 110 gets up to Rs 7,157 off. The Activa 125 will see a reduction of around Rs 8,259, and the Dio 125 will be cheaper by around Rs 8,042.
Honda Shine Revised Price After GST Cuts
Commuter bikes like the Shine 100 and Shine 100 DX will also get benefits of Rs 5,672 and Rs 6,256 respectively. The Livo 110 will be cheaper by Rs 7,165 under the revised system. Heavy discounts apply to other Honda models as well.
The move is expected to boost demand in the two-wheeler market, especially in the mid-range segments.
Honda 2 Wheeler Prices After GST Rate Cut
