GST Rate Cuts: Check Latest Price Of Honda Activa, Dio 110, Shine 125, CB 350 RS And Other Honda 2 Wheelers

Japanese automaker Honda has announced up to nearly Rs 19,000 benefits on its motorcycles and scooters, passing on the full benefit of the revised GST rates to customers.

The company's announcement comes as the government has announced a revised GST structure from Sept. 22, which is expected to boost consumption by offering lower taxation for consumers.

Under the new GST structure, two-wheelers with engines below 350cc are now taxed at 18%, down from the earlier 28%. This has led to lower prices across most of Honda’s lineup. Popular models like the Activa, Shine 125, Unicorn, and CB350 are now more affordable due to the revised GST structure and Honda’s move to pass on full benefits to the consumers. The discounted rates vary by model and variant.

However, the new 18% GST rates apply only to two-wheelers under 350cc engine capacity. Premium motorcycles with engines above 350cc now attract a higher GST rate of 40%. This includes models in the 450cc and 650cc range. These bikes will likely become more expensive.