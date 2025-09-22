GST Rate Cut Boost: Two-Wheeler Sales Set To Outpace Previous Festive Seasons: Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma

GST rate cuts were to offset a surge in festive sales for sectors like cars, bikes, electronics and more. While some sectors see the trickle-down of the impact, the two-wheeler segment is yet to see some action. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, though, is not worried at all, as he believes that the GST rate cut will bring in festive sales that are better than the sales last year.

He expects the benefits to pull the industry out of the prolonged period of negative growth into positive territory. Further, he noted an upturn in customer enquiries and store visits in the past week, signalling a positive response from consumers ahead of the festive season.