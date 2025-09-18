GST Rate Cut: 350 CC Bike Prices, Discounts Compared — Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Honda CB 350

With the revised goods and services taxes (GST) rates, top two wheeler brands are offering their premium models at heavy discounts. From Royal Enfield to Honda, brands are in full swing to make the most of the new pricing, set to be implemented from Sept. 22.

Under the revised rules, the government has announced that under 350 cc bikes and scooters will now be charged 18% GST, down from 28% earlier. This has pushed several brands to offer partial or complete tax benefits to the consumers, leading to significant price drop for leading motorcycles.

Royal Enfield is one of the brands that plans to pass full GST benefits to the consumers. It has announced a significant price cut on its sub-350cc motorcycles. The price drop across Royal Enfield’s 350cc range goes up to Rs 22,000. With this, the brand's most popular and accessible models have become even more affordable.