GST Rate Cut: 350 CC Bike Prices, Discounts Compared — Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Honda CB 350
Under the revised rules, the government has announced that under 350 cc bikes and scooters will now be charged 18% GST, down from 28% earlier.
With the revised goods and services taxes (GST) rates, top two wheeler brands are offering their premium models at heavy discounts. From Royal Enfield to Honda, brands are in full swing to make the most of the new pricing, set to be implemented from Sept. 22.
Under the revised rules, the government has announced that under 350 cc bikes and scooters will now be charged 18% GST, down from 28% earlier. This has pushed several brands to offer partial or complete tax benefits to the consumers, leading to significant price drop for leading motorcycles.
Royal Enfield is one of the brands that plans to pass full GST benefits to the consumers. It has announced a significant price cut on its sub-350cc motorcycles. The price drop across Royal Enfield’s 350cc range goes up to Rs 22,000. With this, the brand's most popular and accessible models have become even more affordable.
ALSO READ
GST Rate Cuts: Check Latest Price Of Honda Activa, Dio 110, Shine 125, CB 350 RS And Other Honda 2 Wheelers
The Hunter 350 now comes with a discount of up to Rs 15,000, making it more affordable for younger buyers. The Classic 350, a best-seller, will see a price drop of around Rs 16,500. The Meteor 350 is now cheaper by up to Rs 19,000.
The move is expected to benefit a large segment of customers, especially in rural and semi-urban India, where two-wheelers are a primary mode of transport. With the upcoming festive season, consumers will not have access to entry-level two-wheelers at more affordable prices, but they can also choose from higher end products.
To be clear, premium motorcycles above 350cc engine capacity will now attract 40% GST, making them more expensive. This includes higher-end models in the 450cc to 650cc category.
350 CC Bike Prices After GST Rate Cut
Note: These are estimate figures; on-road prices may vary by city.