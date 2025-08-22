GST Cut: Car Buyers To Save Rs 60,000 To Rs 1.3 Lakh On New Purchases, EMIs Set To Fall — Check Details

The upcoming reduction in the goods and services tax rates has been one of the most focal talking points recently, with huge positives seen for the automobile sector. It is estimated that 90% of the items in the 28% slab will be moved to the 18% slab. GST rates for cars are set to reduce from 28% to 18% and that will lead to significant savings on all new purchases. But how much is the actual savings on the on-road price for you as a buyer, and how much will your EMI fall by?