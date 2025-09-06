GST Boost! Mercedes Benz India Cars To Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 11 Lakh— Check New Rates

Mercedes-Benz India will be passing on the entire benefit of the GST reduction directly to the end customers. Revised GST on all Mercedes-Benz cars (except EVs) will now stand at 40% (w.e.f. Sept 22, 2025). EVs will continue to attract 5% GST.

Here's the full list of revised prices:

C300 AMG Line to get cheaper by around Rs 4.5 lakh, to cost Rs 64.30 Lk instead of Rs 68 lk from 22nd September

GLA 220d 4matic AMG Line to get cheaper by around Rs 4.20 lakh, to cost Rs 52.70 lks instead of Rs 56.50 lks from 22nd September

GLE 450 4MATIC to get cheaper by around Rs 8 lakh, to cost Rs 1.07 cr instead of Rs 1.15 cr from 22nd September

GLE 300 4MATIC AMG Line to get cheaper by around Rs 5 lakh, to cost Rs 73.95 lk instead of Rs 79.25 lk from 22nd September

S 450 4MATIC to get cheaper by around Rs 11 lakh, to cost Rs 1.88 cr instead of Rs 1.99 cr from 22nd September

A200 D to get cheaper by around Rs 3 lakh, to cost Rs 45.95 lk instead of Rs 48.55 lk from 22nd September

GLS 450d AMG Line to get cheaper by around Rs 10 lakh, to cost Rs 1.34 cr instead of Rs 1.44 cr from 22nd September

E Class LWB 450 to get cheaper by Rs 6 lakh, to cost Rs 91 lk instead of Rs 97 lk, from 22nd September onwards

Revised prices announced based on ex showroom PAN India price