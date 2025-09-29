GST Boost: Hero MotoCorp Anticipates Record Sales As Festive Season Begins| Profit Exclusive

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. expects the current festive season to be record-breaking. To be sure, in the festive season of 2024, the company's sales in the 32-day period rose by 13% to 15.98 lakh units.

The start to this year’s Navratri and festive season has been momentous for the entire auto industry, India's largest two-wheeler maker's Chief Business Officer of the India business unit Ashutosh Varma told NDTV Profit in an interaction.

We have witnessed a very strong start to the festive season with a significant uptick in activity across our dealerships – about double the showroom traffic of last year. There is a massive surge in consumer sentiment, enquiries and bookings," said Varma.

Hero Moto's outlook for Navratri and the rest of the festive season remains positive. Varma also told NDTV Profit that the strong traction began during Onam in Kerala and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra.