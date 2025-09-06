GST Benefits On Cars: Tata Motors, Renault Slash Prices; Maruti Suzuki, M&M Expected To Follow Suit

Business NewsAutoGST Benefits On Cars: Tata Motors, Renault Slash Prices; Maruti Suzuki, M&M Expected To Follow Suit
Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra are also expected to announce price cuts soon, with Maruti car prices likely to fall by 6% to 9%.

06 Sep 2025, 11:10 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Under the new GST regime, small cars will be taxed at 18%, while bigger cars will attract 40% GST. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Under the new GST regime, small cars will be taxed at 18%, while bigger cars will attract 40% GST. (Photo source: Freepik)
Auto companies are preparing to pass on GST benefits to customers as the new tax rates come into effect on Sept. 22.

Tata Motors on Friday reduced car prices by up to Rs 1.40 lakh. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra are also expected to announce price cuts soon, with Maruti car prices likely to fall by 6% to 9%.

Renault India has also announced reduced prices by up to Rs 95,000.

Under the new GST regime, small cars will be taxed at 18%, while bigger cars will attract 40% GST.

