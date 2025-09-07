GST 2.0 Impact: Tata Motors Cuts Car Prices By Up To Rs 4.65 Lakh, Hyundai By Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh

Hyundai Motors India Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. on Sunday slashed prices to pass on GST benefits to customers as the new tax rates come into effect on Sept. 22.

This comes after Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Saturday that it will pass full benefits of up to Rs 1.56 lakh to consumer.

Under the new GST regime, small cars will be taxed at 18%, while bigger cars will attract 40% GST.

Hyundai has announced price reduction in the range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 2.40 lakh on its cars. Popular models like Nios, Aura and Exter to see price reduction of Rs 73, 808, Rs 78,465 and Rs 89,209, respectively. Meanwhile, Creta, Verna, i20, Alcazar and Tucson will see price reduction of Rs 72,145, Rs 60,640, Rs 98,053, Rs 75,376 and Rs 2.40 lakh, respectively.