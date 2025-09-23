GST Benefits, Festive Sales Boost: Tata Motors Delivers 10,000 Vehicles On Day One Of Navratri

Tata Motors recorded a robust start to the festive season, delivering 10,000 vehicles and receiving more than 25,000 customer enquiries on the first day of Navratri. The company attributed this surge to the recent reduction in GST rates, which has made a range of vehicles, including popular models like the Nexon and Punch, more affordable for buyers.

"We are seeing a very enthusiastic response from customers. Following the announcement of the new GST rates, we are passing on the full benefits to our customers, along with attractive festive offers. This has led to a sharp surge in enquiries and bookings, with a noticeable increase in showroom walk-ins, higher conversions, and a growing order book," a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

The new GST regime, which came into effect on September 22, has simplified the tax structure by reducing the earlier four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to just two—5% and 18%. This has resulted in lower prices for a wide range of vehicles, including cars, bikes, and household items.

In the same light on Sunday, Tata Motors said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2 lakh effective Sept. 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

The Mumbai-headquartered auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor of Rs 81,000, and Altroz of Rs 1.11 lakh. Similarly, the price of the compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 1.08 lakh, and that of the Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

"With the auspicious start of Navaratri today, we are expecting record retail activity. Our dealerships have opened early and extended their working hours to welcome the festive rush. We are already witnessing a high volume of customer deliveries across locations," the company added.

"The response to our portfolio has been phenomenal, especially for the popular bestsellers Nexon and Punch. With a strong pipeline of bookings and scheduled deliveries, we are fully geared to meet the festive demand and are optimistic about setting new records this festive season," the company further added.