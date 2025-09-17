'GST 2.0 To Back Middle-Income; Govt Schemes Boosted EV Sales': TVS Chairman

The goods and service tax, PLI schemes and PM e-drive initiatives have significantly boosted electric vehicles consumption, with electric two-wheeler sales touching around one lakh per month, according to Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Ltd.

On GST 2.0 reforms, Venu told NDTV Profit that the government has rightly focused on many of the sectors impacting the common man's consumption basket, thereby supporting middle-income and middle-class consumption to grow.

Venu highlighted that, TVS is witnessing strong bookings, registrations and a lot of interest. "A lot of the sales will happen after Sept. 22, once the auspicious period begins and the GST rate transitions take effect. The buzz is already there, you can feel the energy at the showrooms," he said.