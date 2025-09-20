GST 2.0 Impact: Royal Enfield To KTM — Here's How Two-Wheeler Rates Will Change From Sept 22

With the revised goods and services taxes rates, top two wheeler brands are offering several models at heavy discounts. From Royal Enfield to Honda, brands are in full swing to make the most of the new pricing, set to be implemented from Sept. 22.

The Goods and Services Council earlier this month revised tax slabs for a wide range of goods across industries. Under the revised GST structure, two-wheelers with engine capacity up to 350cc will now attract 18% tax, a sharp drop from 28% earlier. With the revised GST rate, several popular models are set to become more affordable.

Bajaj Auto has cut Rs 20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles. The Bajaj Platina 110, with a current price of Rs 71,558, is expected to be available at Rs 66,007.

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will pass on the full benefits of the reduced cost to the customers. The TVS bikes across different models will now become cheaper by up to Rs 22,000. The TVS Jupiter 125 (124cc) is expected to be available at Rs 70,667, compared to Rs 77,000 currently. The price for TVS NTORQ 125 may fall from Rs 85,000 to Rs 77,778. TVS Raider 125 will see a price cut of around Rs 8,000, bringing the total cost down to Rs 96,000.