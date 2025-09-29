GST 2.0 Boost: Landmark Cars Reports 30% Surge In Footfall Since Sept. 22

Landmarks Cars Ltd. has witnessed a 30% surge in enquiries and footfalls in stores and showrooms, in the wake of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts implemented by the government on Sept 22.

“We have seen about a 30% increase in enquiries since Sept. 22," Aryaman Thakker, executive director of Group Landmark, told NDTV Profit in an exclusive conversation. “Showroom footfalls have also increased by 30% after Sept 22.”

Thakker's statement points to an immediate impact of the GST for Landmark Cars, which operates largely in the premium and luxury auto space with a dealership network of 141 outlets across India.

The premium auto retailer group is primarily known for selling brands like Mercedes-Benz. It is, in fact, India's first listed multi-brand, multi-location auto retailer.

Given the niche premium market that Landmark Cars serves, Thakker believes there is more scope for growth, especially as premiumisation kicks in.

"Expect premiumisation to continue, people are waiting to move up in the segments. Premiumisation has been an increasing trend in the last few years," he said.

In the June quarter, Landmark Cars reported that luxury cars had registered three times the growth of ordinary passenger vehicles. Thakker also expects the demand to continue going into Diwali, adding, "Expect the rise in footfalls to continue till Diwali."

While Landmark Cars already owns 141 outlets across the country right now, the company is constantly adding more. “Had 40 new outlets come up in the last 2 years,” Thakker revealed.

With the recent GST cuts giving impetus to sales and footfalls, Landmark Cars is expecting a strong festive season and a solid H2FY26. The company, in fact, expects double-digit growth of around 13–14% in the second half of FY26.