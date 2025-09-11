Two-Wheeler, Small-Car Prices Can Fall Over 10% After GST Revision — Here's Why

The latest revision in goods and services tax has brought cheer to India’s automobile industry and millions of potential buyers. The move has opened the doors for a significant reduction in the prices of two-wheelers and small cars, potentially by more than 10%, creating a wave of optimism among buyers.

The GST on two-wheelers up to 350cc and small cars has been cut from 28% to 18%, while auto components, which form the bulk of inputs for vehicles, have also been reduced to 18% from the earlier 28%. Keeping the benefits and customers in mind, the auto industry has decided to pass on the benefit to the customers by cutting the prices on their cars and two-wheelers.

In addition, the dual reduction on both finished vehicles and components has created room for further price cuts, especially in the entry-level and commuter segment.

"Making vehicles more affordable, particularly in the entry-level segment, will significantly benefit first-time buyers and middle-income families, enabling broader access to personal mobility," said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers President Shailesh Chandra while addressing the annual convention of the auto industry on Thursday.