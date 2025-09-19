Beyond GST Cuts: M&M Says SUV Buyers Can Save Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh

Going ahead with the government's concept of double dhamaka, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it is offering additional benefits with the GST cuts to the tune of Rs 2.56 lakh on its internal combustion engine line-up.

As the tax on full-sized SUVs falls from 48% to 40% under the revised GST structure, the carmaker is offering a reduction in the ex-showroom price and in addition it is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.29 lakh.

This means that on a cumulative basis, a buyer will get a benefit of up to Rs 2.56 lakh on models like Bolero, Bolero Neo, XUV 3XO, Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The company, in an official communication, has also released the revised ex-showroom prices of its SUVs. Bolero/Neo will now have an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8.79 lakh, while XUV 3XO will be at Rs 7.28 lakh.

Thar and Scorpio's new ex-showroom prices are Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 12.98 lakh, respectively. While Scorpio-N's ex-showroom prices have been reduced to Rs 13.2 lakh, Thar Roxx and XUV700 will be startling at Rs 12.25 lakh and Rs 13.19 lakh.