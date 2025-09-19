Beyond GST Cuts: M&M Says SUV Buyers Can Save Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh
Going ahead with the government's concept of double dhamaka, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it is offering additional benefits with the GST cuts to the tune of Rs 2.56 lakh on its internal combustion engine line-up.
As the tax on full-sized SUVs falls from 48% to 40% under the revised GST structure, the carmaker is offering a reduction in the ex-showroom price and in addition it is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.29 lakh.
This means that on a cumulative basis, a buyer will get a benefit of up to Rs 2.56 lakh on models like Bolero, Bolero Neo, XUV 3XO, Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N and XUV700.
The company, in an official communication, has also released the revised ex-showroom prices of its SUVs. Bolero/Neo will now have an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8.79 lakh, while XUV 3XO will be at Rs 7.28 lakh.
Thar and Scorpio's new ex-showroom prices are Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 12.98 lakh, respectively. While Scorpio-N's ex-showroom prices have been reduced to Rs 13.2 lakh, Thar Roxx and XUV700 will be startling at Rs 12.25 lakh and Rs 13.19 lakh.
The GST price cut for Bolero/Bolero Neo is up to Rs 1.27 lakh, while for XUV 3XO it is Rs 1.56 lakh. The GST price cut for Thar as per the company is at Rs 1.35 lakh and for Thar Roxx it is Rs 1.33 lakh. The company has cut Rs 1.01 lakh on the Scorpio Classic, Rs 1.45 lakh on the Scorpio-N and Rs 1.43 lakh on the XUV700. This is the maximum price reduction on the SUVs.
In addition to these cuts, Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.29 lakh on the Bolero/Bolero Neo and Rs 90,000 on the XUV 3XO. For its other models like Thar, Thar Roxx and Scorpio Classic the additional benefits by the complete are up to Rs 20,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 95,000, respectively. It is also offering benefits up to Rs 71,000 on the Scorpio-N and Rs 81,000 on the XUV700. However, the benefits will be subject to the selected models and variants.
In total the company is offering buyers benefits up to Rs 2.56 lakh on the Bolero/Bolero Neo, Rs 2.46 lakh on the XUV 3XO, Rs 1.55 lakh on the Thar, Rs 1.53 lakh on the Thar Roxx, Rs 1.96 lakh on the Scorpio Classic, Rs 2.15 lakh on the Scorpio-N and Rs 2.24 lakh on the XUV700.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reduced the tax on full-sized SUVs from 48% to 40% under the revised GST structure.