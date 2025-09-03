GST Rates For Auto: EVs To Face 5% Tax, Hybrid Cars 18%, Luxury Bikes 40%

The Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday a sweeping cut in tax rates on daily essentials at its 56th meeting.

The GST Council Meeting declared a new tax scheme where the GST rate on petrol and petrol hybrid, liquified petroleum gas, and compressed natural gas cars (not exceeding 1200 cc and 4000mm) will be reduced from 28% to 18%.

Electronic vehicles will continue to have 5% GST, with no changes. All automobile parts will have a uniform taxation rate at 18%.

All rates will go into effect on Sept. 22, the first day of Navratri.

Similarly diesel and diesel hybrid cars (not exceeding 1500 cc and 4000mm) will also see GST go down from 28% to 18%, according to a press release from the central government on Wednesday.

Motorcycles (350 cc and below) will also be applicable for the reduction to 18% from 28%. Those exceeding 350 cc will be charged at 40%.

Motor vehicles for the transport of goods such as buses, trucks and ambulances will also have a similar tax exemption, reducing from 28% to 18%.