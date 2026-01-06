Ford, Tesla, BYD Face ‘EV Winter’ In 2026 As Sector Growth Cools

Growth in global sales of electric vehicles is expected to slow this year as China winds down some subsidies, Europe wavers on its phase-out of combustion engines, and US producers and policymakers make a U-turn from the segment.

BloombergNEF expects drivers to buy 24.3 million passenger EVs this year, an increase of only 12% on 2025 and weaker than the 23% growth in sales last year.

In the US in particular, electric vehicle makers are facing an “EV winter,” and will need to navigate bumpy months ahead before a likely revival in sales in 2027 and 2028, said Nathan Niese, Boston Consulting Group’s global lead for EVs and energy storage. Though the long-term trajectory for battery-powered vehicles remains positive, there isn’t “a 2026 story buried in there that says there’s lots to be optimistic about,” he said.