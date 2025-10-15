Festive Sentiment Drives September Auto Sales: Two-Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles Post Strong Growth

The Indian automobile industry recorded strong wholesale performance in September, with all key segments showing positive growth, led by a 6.7% year on year jump in total two-wheeler sales and a 4.4% rise in passenger vehicle sales.

According to the latest wholesale data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or SIAM for the month of September, the buoyancy was evident across the board, signaling a positive start to the festive season.

Overall passenger vehicle sales reached a total of 3.72 lakh units, marking a steady increase of 4.4% year on year compared to 3.56 lakh units dispatched in the same month last year.

The two-wheeler segment, a critical barometer of rural and entry-level market health, drove the largest volume growth. Total two-wheeler wholesales climbed 6.7% to 21.60 lakh units in September, significantly higher than the 20.25 lakh units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.