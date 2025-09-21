Eyeing Bumper Festive Sales, Hero MotoCorp Looks To Maintain Leadership

Hero MotoCorp expects the ongoing festival season to be 'one of the best' in terms of sales, helping it maintain its leadership position in the domestic two-wheeler segment this year as well, according to a senior company executive.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which recently crossed 125 million unit production milestone, expects the GST rate cut on two-wheelers to boost demand and compensate for the loss of sales in the period leading up to the major tax reform.