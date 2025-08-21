EV Race Heats Up: Ather Climbs to No. 2 as Bajaj Falls Behind

Amongst other key winners, Hero MotoCorp has now jumped into the top 5 for the first time. Hero MotoCorp jumped to the number 4 spot on the back of new Vida VX2 launch, which is the cheaper of its current models priced at roughly Rs. 82,000. The new launch comes with a Battery-As-A-Service for its consumers as well, which means they don’t have to pay the price of the battery in full at the time of purchase. The price of the BAAS option drops to Rs. 57,000.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has slipped to the number 5 spot with 12% market share. The company has been clocking in 20% market share across the past few months. But with the festive season of Ganpati starting in Maharashtra starting August 27, one could see some gains in market share in the last few days of the month.

As we advance, the electric 2-wheeler sales have been hovering at 1 Lakh Units per month and the growth has been strong given multiple new launches in the sub 1-Lakh price point. Companies are now looking to launch newer features and schemes like BAAS to drive growth but who maintain their position will be key.