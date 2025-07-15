Tesla Drives Into India Market: 10 Key Highlights From First Showroom Launch

Tesla Model Y unveiled with six colours—stealth grey, pearl white, diamond black, glacier blue, quick silver and ultra red.

Tesla Model Y Mumbai on-road price is Rs 61 lakh, as per price catalogue on company website. Rear-wheel drive is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and long range rear-wheel drive is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.

Car deliveries to begin in third quarter of 2025. 500 km range variant will be delivered in Q3, while 622 km variant will be delivered in Q4. Initial roll‑out in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon.

Free Wall Connector included with every purchase, as an offer.

Tesla to hire local talent.

Tesla also launching its proprietary Supercharger network and wall connector units in India.

Tesla is priced in premium value. It will go head‑to‑head with luxury Germans like BMW and Mercedes.

Mumbai Tesla showroom is designed by Nita Sarda of Trident Interiors.