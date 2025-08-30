E20 Leads To Marginal Drop In Mileage, But Overall Gains For Nation Outweigh It, Say Auto, Oil Industry

Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also asserted that E20 fuel-related insurance and warranty claims issues are 'misplaced' and asserted that vehicle manufacturers will 'honour the warranty without any ifs and buts'.

'The mileage related challenges, there is admittance, clearly, that (due to the) intrinsic nature of the fuel there is marginal drop, but it accrues the huge benefit to the nation, to the society, to the farmer, to the environment, to the exchequer and all of us,' SIAM Executive Director PK Banerjee told reporters here in a press conference.