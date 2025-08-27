Business NewsAutoE20 Debate Heats Up As 28% Owners Of Old Petrol Cars Report Unusual Wear And Tear
E20 Debate Heats Up As 28% Owners Of Old Petrol Cars Report Unusual Wear And Tear

Many vehicle owners are yearning for choices for older cars, perhaps by gaining access to E10 or even an optional and cheaper E20 rather than a mandatory blend.

27 Aug 2025, 04:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The primary issue car owners are facing when it comes to E20 adoption is compatibility. (Representative image: Freepik)
The government has been proactive in promoting the use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) and has continued the swift rollout of the product. However, as per a recent survery, 28% of older petrol car users have reported side-effects of using E20.

Indeed, a fresh survey from Local Circles — done through 37,000 responses from 331 districts across India — suggests the concerns are real for some of the older petrol cars.

Among those who bought the vehicle in 2022 or earlier, 28% of them say they have faced unusual wear and tear or have had to go for repairs this year, for parts such as the engine, fuel line, tank or carburettor.

The same survey also suggests that if E20 were offered as an optional product at a 20% lower price, rather than a flat mandate at the same price, 52% said they would support it.

It must be remembered, though, that the centre had earlier dismissed earlier reports about the negative impact of E20 fuel on older cars.

What Worries Car-Owners?

The primary issue car owners are facing when it comes to E20 adoption is compatibility.

A Jeep owner's manual, for example, warns that the vehicle should not use petrol with more than 10% ethanol in it. This could lead to risks of malfunction or material damage, it adds.

TVS Motor, on the other hand, praises ethanol's benefits but admits that not every engine made today is capable of operating on E20 fuel and that older vehicles may need upgrades.

Local Circles had earlier reported that two out of three owners who bought vehicles in 2022 or earlier reported reduced mileage in 2025.

Solution

While the use of cleaner fuels should be promoted rapidly, the LocalCircles survey further notes that many vehicle owners want a balance between promotion and implementation.

Many vehicle owners are yearning for choices for older cars, perhaps by gaining access to E10 or even an optional and cheaper E20 rather than a mandatory blend.

