E20 Debate Heats Up As 28% Owners Of Old Petrol Cars Report Unusual Wear And Tear

The government has been proactive in promoting the use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) and has continued the swift rollout of the product. However, as per a recent survery, 28% of older petrol car users have reported side-effects of using E20.

Indeed, a fresh survey from Local Circles — done through 37,000 responses from 331 districts across India — suggests the concerns are real for some of the older petrol cars.

Among those who bought the vehicle in 2022 or earlier, 28% of them say they have faced unusual wear and tear or have had to go for repairs this year, for parts such as the engine, fuel line, tank or carburettor.

The same survey also suggests that if E20 were offered as an optional product at a 20% lower price, rather than a flat mandate at the same price, 52% said they would support it.

It must be remembered, though, that the centre had earlier dismissed earlier reports about the negative impact of E20 fuel on older cars.